Hurricane Kay could finally end Southern California's blistering heat wave

Hurricane Kay heads to Mexico-U.S. border; wreaks havoc on Mexico's Pacific coast Hurricane Kay heads to Mexico-U.S. border; wreaks havoc on Mexico's Pacific coast 02:18

A hurricane off the coast of Baja California could help end the punishing heat wave broiling the state – well, at least in Southern California.

Hurricane Kay could bring rain to the region as soon as Friday, but its unclear whether the storm will actually make an impact because its expected to weaken as it moves north. National Weather Service forecasters say the hurricane could bring clouds and chances of showers and thunderstorms to some areas.

(credit: NOAA.gov)

While its still uncertain whether Hurricane Kay could move as far north as Los Angeles County, it is expected to push some cloud cover over the region.

Hurricane Kay will impact southwest California Friday through Monday, but the magnitude of those impacts is based on the still uncertain track. Stay tuned. #cawx #HurricaneKay pic.twitter.com/fl6RUQ6Zpl — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 6, 2022

However, even some cloud cover might not be able to dampen the elevated temperatures expected on Friday. Excessive heat warnings will remain across most of Southern California through Friday, and may extend into Saturday morning.

Saturday is expected to start out warm, but Kay could help temperatures "level off quickly and possibly cool some during the day as showers develop," the NWS said.

NWS forecasters predict "measurable precipitation" Saturday.

"Widespread light to moderate rain is likely Saturday and maybe Sunday, mainly over Los Angeles and Ventura counties," the NWS said. "Isolated thunderstorms are also expected, especially in the mountains, which could produce heavy rain and flash flooding."

For live updates on Hurricane Kay click here.