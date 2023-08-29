Hurricane Idalia, a Category 4, could bring "catastrophic" storm surge when it makes landfall, forecasters say

Hurricane Idalia strengthens on path to Florida Millions brace as Hurricane Idalia continues to strengthen 03:59

Hurricane Idalia was gaining strength as it moved over the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida, where residents were scrambling to prepare for the impact of what forecasters say is now an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm. Landfall is likely later in the morning.

The National Hurricane Center says Idalia could bring a "catastrophic" storm surge and "destructive winds" when its center reaches land, likely in the Big Bend region of the Florida Panhandle.

A Category 3 storm is the first to be labeled as a major hurricane by the National Hurricane Center, which says a Category 4 could bring "catastrophic damage."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency covering dozens of counties.

Evacuation notices were posted in 22 counties and they were mandatory in eight of them, The Associated Press reports.

Many school districts along the Gulf Coast were to be closed through at least Wednesday. Several colleges and universities also closed.

At a briefing Tuesday evening, he urged people to leave immediately if they were in an evacuation zone.

"If you stay hunkered down tonight, it's going to be too nasty tomorrow morning to be able to do it," DeSantis said.

"If you do choose to stay in one of the evacuation zones, first responders will not be able to get you until after the storm has passed."

Tolls were suspended early Tuesday morning along Florida's west coast, according to the governor's office, and dozens of shelters opened.

More than 63,000 Florida homes and businesses had no power as of 6:15 a.m., according to PowerOutage.us.

Hurricane path and map

Idalia is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast of Florida Wednesday morning, probably centered in the Big Bend area, with hurricane conditions extending along the coast.

You can see a live feed of Hurricane Idalia radar tracking in the video below:

The storm could arrive on Wednesday between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET, CBS News senior weather and climate producer David Parkinson said.

Hurricane maps show the projected path of the storm and its impacts.

Hurricane Idalia's projected path as of 5 a.m. on August 30, 2023 National Hurricane Center

What category of storm will Hurricane Idalia be?

Hurricane Idalia is a Category 4 hurricane.

"This is going to be a major impact ... so please prepare accordingly," DeSantis said at a news conference Monday.

Category 4 storms have sustained wind speeds of 130-156 mph and are expected to produce devastating damage, including downed trees, major damage to homes and days-, weeks-, or even months-long cuts to electricity and water, the hurricane center says. The area where a Category 4 storm hits could be uninhabitable for months, according to the center.

A Category 3 storm — like a Category 4 or 5 — is considered a "major" hurricane due to the potential for "significant loss of life and damage," the National Hurricane Center says.

Hurricane watches and warnings are in effect for parts of Florida's Gulf Coast as the storm is strengthening.

State of emergency in effect

DeSantis expanded a state of emergency to cover dozens of Florida counties. He first issued a state of emergency on Saturday for 33 of the state's 67 counties to ensure communities "have time to prepare for the storm system which could have impacts along the Gulf Coast next week."

The Florida National Guard says it is deploying 5,500 personnel to support areas of the state that are impacted. Additionally, 14 aircraft, 2,400 high-wheel vehicles and 23 small watercraft were being mobilized.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper also declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Idalia, as did Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

"We are taking every precaution ahead of Hurricane Idalia's landfall tomorrow, and I am taking this additional executive action to ensure state assets are ready to respond," Kemp said Tuesday in a news release.

Parts of Florida's west coast and the Florida Panhandle — as well as southeast Georgia and the eastern Carolinas — could see up to 8 inches of rainfall from Tuesday through Thursday, with up to 12 inches possible mostly in areas near where the storm makes landfall, the National Hurricane Center says. That could lead to flash and urban flooding, "some of which may be locally significant."

Storm surge is also expected. The water level could reach as high as 16 feet form the Wakulla/Jefferson County line in Florida to Yankeetown, Fla. if the storm surge coincides with high tides. It could reach as high as 12 feet in other areas, and 6 feet in Tampa Bay, according to the hurricane center.

Tornado watches were issued for a large portion of the Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday night that will be in effect until 6 a.m. ET as the storm approached.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Florida until 6 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/QnqruTvWSm — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) August 30, 2023

What is storm surge?

Storm surge is "an abnormal rise of water generated by a storm," according to the National Hurricane Center. As a storm moves toward the coast, water is pushed to the shore and "piles up," which creates a surge.

If a storm surge and high tide take place at the same time, water levels will be even higher. The combination is known as storm tide.

Storm surge is one of the deadliest hazards of a hurricane. It is also "a very complex phenomenon," according to the hurricane center," because it depends on factors including a storm's wind speeds, size and angle of approach to the coastline, as well as the shape and characteristics of the coast.

A storm surge warning is in effect for Englewood north to Indian Pass, Florida. A storm surge watch is in effect for Chokoloskee to Englewood, including Charlotte Harbour, as well as for the mouth of the St. Mary's River to South Santee River, South Carolina.

Brian Dakss and Nicole Brown Chau contributed to this report.