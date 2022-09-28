Hurricane Ian live updates: Broward hit by tornadoes, planes overturned at North Perry Airport

Hurricane Ian is poised to make landfall sometime along the state's Gulf Coast but it will bring heavy rain and the threat of severe weather to South Florida.

Here are the latest updates for Wednesday:

11 a.m. National Hurricane Center says eyewall of Hurricane Ian is nearing landfall and expected to move up the state Wednesday night. Federal forecasters said Ian was located about 45 miles west-northwest of Naples. The storm was moving at 9 miles per hour to the north/northeast.

7:30 a.m. Gov. DeSantis update on Hurricane Ian.

7 a.m. CBS4's Gabby Arzola reports after a day of Hurricane Ian's persistent rain and gusty winds, conditions are improving in Key West.

5:30 a.m. - Tornado Watch issued for Miami-Dade, Broward until 5 p.m.

3:26 p.m. CBS4's Trish Christakis says at least 10 mobile homes were damaged by a possible tornado in the 600 block of SW 135th Terrace in Davie.

3 a.m. CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Warren tracks Hurricane Ian at 3 a.m. on Wednesday 9/28/22.

2 a.m. CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Warren tracks Hurricane Ian at 2 a.m. on Wednesday 9/28/22.

1:30 a.m. Tornado Warning issued for Broward County until 1:45 a.m.

1:10 a.m. Miami-Dade County has suspended countywide transit services – including Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover, and Special Transportation Services (STS) - beginning Wednesday, September 28 at 1:00 am. Service will be suspended until further notice.

12:52 a.m. Storm Surge Warning from 9/28/2022 until further notice for Monroe County.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

11:00 p.m. CBS4's Gabby Arzola gives us the latest details from Key West.

10:34 p.m. City of Oakland Park facilities will be closed to the public on Wednesday, September 28th. All Parks programming is suspended until further notice.

10:00 p.m. On Wednesday, September 28, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners will hold a press conference to share updates on Hurricane Ian as the county experiences heavy rains, winds, and flooding.

9:25 p.m. Brightline has suspended all construction activities in Central and South Florida throughout Orange, Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade Counties. All upcoming work, including closures at railroad crossings, will be postponed until the storm has passed and work can safely resume.

9:00 p.m. Damage at North Perry Airport from Hurricane Ian CBS4's Jacqueline Quynh gives us the latest details from Broward County.

8:30 p.m. New tornado warning issued for remote section of Broward County. A second tornado warning has been issued for Broward County along Commercial Boulevard near the Tamarac area. In effect until 9 p.m.

8:25 p.m. Broken tree limbs and other minor damage have been reported in parts of South Florida.

8:21 p.m. Flash Flood Warning issued for Miami-Dade and Broward County until 10:15 p.m.

Wicked weather coming in to Coral Gables.

📸 ⁦@RickyRussoTTWN⁩’s Mom pic.twitter.com/UQ3EzdtNd4 — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) September 27, 2022

8:15 p.m. Tornado warning for Miami-Dade and Broward counties allowed to expire but cells moving through the region could spark new twisters. Tornado watch continues for much of South Florida.

8:07 p.m.: Flash Flood Warning issued for Miami-Dade County until 10 p.m.

7:50 p.m. CBS 4 chief meteorologist says radar indicating tornado in Miami-Dade and National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northern Miami-Dade and southern Broward counties. The warning goes until 8:15 p.m. There has been no confirmation of damage.

7:32 p.m.: National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touchdown in Davie. It was not clear if any damage has occurred from the storm. Residents should take cover.

7:20 p.m. A tornado warning has been issued for Broward County and continues until 7:45 p.m. CBS4 chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera said it appeared on the radar that there was some possible rotation on the ground. He said the area most likely to see it is in 27th Avenue and Pines Boulevard. Residents in the area were urged to take cover.

7:09 p.m.: Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County will be closed on Wednesday, September 28th, and Thursday,

6:46 p.m.: Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade, Broward through 8:45 p.m.

6:41 p.m.: The House of Representative's Jan 6 committee public hearing that was set for Wednesday has been postponed because of Hurricane Ian.

6:10 p.m.: Broward and Miami-Dade County under a tornado warning that stretches through 6: 45 p.m.

6 p.m. Gov. DeSantis spoke during evening news conference, saying Ian is forecast to hit at border of Charlotte/Sarasota county and expected to bring a lot potential flooding.

5:57 p.m. Tropical Storm Conditions expected in the Lower Keys through 2 a.m.



5:51 p.m. All Florida Atlantic University campuses will suspend operations and all classes, including online classes for Wednesday, Sept. 28.

5:15 p.m. Broward County libraries to close until further notice

5 p.m. Tropical Storm Warning issued for Broward and Miami-Dade until further notice.

4:43 p.m. Tornado Warning from 4:43 PM to 5:15 PM EDT for Monroe County.

4:30 p.m. Keiser university campus closures in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties: Normal class schedules and building operations are expected to resume on September 29.

4:28 p.m. Broward College Cancels Classes: Broward College classes and business operations will be suspended Tuesday, September 27, starting at 5 p.m. and Thursday, September 29.

4:15 p.m. Key West International Airport: Following the cancellation of all inbound and outbound flights Tuesday, September 27, it is expected limited service will resume Wednesday, September 28.

4:07 p.m. Tornado warning for Miami-Dade. The warning expires at 4:15 p.m. The advisory means people should take cover immediately.

3:52 p.m. Walt Disney World has informed employees that their theme parks and water parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Ian. Disney Springs in Lake Buena Vista will also be closed on Wednesday.

3:45 p.m. Universal Orlando Resort to close their theme parks and CityWalk Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Ian.

3:22 p.m. All Barry University locations throughout the State of Florida will suspend operations and cancel classes beginning at 4 p.m. today through Wednesday, September 28. The Miami Shores campus' Public Safety and Dining Services will still be available for residential students.

3:19 p.m. Miami Beach declares state of emergency. The City of Miami Beach has declared a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the city with tropical storm conditions, including flooding in low-lying areas and strong wind gusts. "While Miami Beach is not expected to experience any direct impacts from Hurricane Ian, I am declaring a state of emergency out of an abundance of caution," said Miami Beach City Manager Alina Hudak. "Our teams are fully operational and proactive in preparing our city, and we have additional support on standby should we need to deploy quickly."

2:46 p.m. Reporter Gabby Arzola shared this video of Key West kids enjoying Ian.

2:30 p.m. Florida Gators announce game change for this weekend: "Due to Hurricane Ian, our game vs. Eastern Washington has been re-scheduled for Sunday, October 2nd at noon. All tickets issued for Saturday will be honored on Sunday."

2 p.m.: FP&L officials spoke live about their storm preps. Officials encouraged their customers to be prepared for the storm's wind and rain and to "batten down the hatches.'.

1:30 p.m. Tornado Warning issued for northern Miami-Dade, southern Broward until 2 p.m.

1:30 p.m. Doral has announced that there will be no Doral Trolley Service or Doral Freebee Service on Wednesday and Thursday. The Doral Government Center will also be closed on those days. All Doral parks will close at 6 p..m on Tuesday and remain closed through Wednesday and Thursday.

1:14 p.m. Florida International University campuses will close starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and will be closed Wednesday, September 28. All classes are canceled, including online classes.

12:48 p.m. University of Miami will hold classes online beginning Tuesday at 2 p.m. through Wednesday.

12:37 p.m. American Heritage Schools - Broward and Palm Beach Campuses will be closed Wednesday, September 28th

12:36 p.m.Miami-Dade Courts and Court Facilities will be closed on Wednesday & Thursday, Sept. 28-29. Remote hearings scheduled for these dates may still take place in certain limited circumstances. Please check with the presiding judge. First Appearance hearings will take place on a weekend/holiday schedule.

12: 11 p.m. Broward public schools to close Wednesday and Thursday. The district had said earlier that it would announce later if classes would be canceled for both days.

12:08 p.m.: CBS Miami chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera: All of South Florida remains under a FLOOD WATCH. The outer rain bands associated with Ian will continue to affect South Florida throughout the rest of the day Periods of heavy rain will lead to the potential for significant flooding in areas that receive multiple rounds of very heavy downpours. Flash Flood Warnings will become more likely. All of South Florida remains under a TORNADO WATCH for the potential of a few short-duration tornadoes associated with the strongest thunderstorms embedded in the rain bands.

11:45 a.m. Gov. Ron DeSantis is speaking live from Sarasota about Hurricane Ian.

South Florida is under a tropical storm watch.

11:05 a.m.: All of Dade, Broward and Upper Keys are under a Tropical Storm Watch, including metro areas

11:05 a.m. Catholic Archdiocese schools in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe will close Wednesday.

10:47 a.m. Miami-Dade schools to close Wednesday and Thursday because of effects from Hurricane Ian.

10:44 a.m. Broward school district officials said classes will be closed Wednesday along with after school activities.

10:35 a.m. CBS Miami meteorologist Dave Warren said rain is lifting to the north and outer bands bringing heavy rain to South Florida.

10:25 a.m.: Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava speaking live. Click here to watch. She said non-essential county services will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as the city grapples with the possibility of 3-8 inches of rain.

10:11 a.m.: Monroe County. City urges residents to be in safe structure by 2 p.m. Tuesday. Residents and visitors should be in their safe structure by 2 p.m. today and stay off the roads. A general population shelter will open at noon today at Key West High School for anyone who needs a safe place to ride out the storm.

9:53 a.m.: City of Miami Beach opens garages to residents. Parking garages will open to residents today at 5 p.m.

9:51 a.m.: City of Hialeah Gardens distributing sand bags. In response to the flooding rains created by Hurricane Ian, the City of Hialeah Gardens will be distributing sand bags to its residents. Sand bags will be distributed at the Hialeah Gardens Water and Sewer Department yard located at 13601 NW 107 Avenue, Hialeah Gardens, Florida. Bags will be distributed Tuesday, September 27, Wednesday, September 28, and Thursday, September 29, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. There will be a maximum number of 5 bags per resident.