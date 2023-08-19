Hurricane Hilary update and the impacts we're watching for in California

Hurricane Hilary update and the impacts we're watching for

SACRAMENTO -- This weekend, all eyes turn to Hurricane Hilary as it aims for southern California by Sunday.

Hilary, a Category 4 hurricane on Friday off the coast of Baja California, will weaken as it moves further north. But the closer it gets to Northern California, we will still see some impacts.

THE FORECAST

As of 4 p.m. Friday, Hurricane Hilary produced 130 mph max winds as it tracked to the northwest just off the coast of Baja California.

As it tracks northward, Hilary will lose power and some of its tropical characteristics as it starts to weaken. There is a chance of it staying a Category 1 hurricane by the time it hits southern California, but it just depends on how much power it loses after moving away from warmer waters along the Baja peninsula.

The biggest impacts will come Sunday night through Monday morning to southern California. The storm will produce widespread heavy rain and tropical storm force winds with peak gusts up to 75-85 mph.

As for the exact track of the storm, there is still some uncertainty as the main cone centers around southern California and portions of central/eastern California. Initial landfall is aimed south of San Diego.

The last time a tropical storm made landfall in southern California was back in 1939. A hurricane has never made landfall in recorded history.

WARNINGS AND WATCHES

A Tropical Storm Watch is issued for parts of southern California spanning from Santa Barbara to Chula Vista. This is the first time this alert has been issued in southern California.

Flood Watches have already been posted for parts of the southern Sierra Mtns and much of Nevada, western Arizaon and southwest Utah for Sunday and Monday. Flood Watches extend north to Mono County.

Across southern California, heaviest rainfall will occur along the desert's east-facing slopes Sunday evening into Monday morning where rain rates could reach 3'' an hour. Elsewhere expect 1-2'' of rain an hour.

The east slopes of San Bernardino County Mountains and San Diego Mountains are looking at 6-10", with 3-6" in the deserts.

With excessive heavy rainfall flash flooding and flooding will be a threat across southern California.

IMPACTS TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

The main remnants of Hurricane Hilary will stay mainly to the south and east. Yet, widespread, heavy precipitation is not ruled out for portions of northern California.

From Sunday to Tuesday, the remnants of Hilary will bring impacts -- but how large the impacts are depends on how the storm track changes.

One to two inches of rain could be possible over the central Sierra range. To the north up to an inch of rain could be possible along I-80.

As for the Sacramento Valley and Central Valley, .25'' to a half an inch of rain could be received.

Any shift in the track of Hilary could bring changes in amounts.

Cloud cover and cooler temperatures will be the biggest change. Sunday to Monday. From the low 90s to the 80s by the beginning of the workweek across Sacramento.

Stay with the CBS Sacramento First Alert Weather Team this weekend for the latest updates as we track Hurricane Hilary.