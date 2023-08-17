Hurricane Hilary path and timeline: Here's when and where the storm is projected to hit California

Hilary strengthens to Category 4 hurricane Hurricane Hilary, now a Category 4 storm, barrels toward Southern California 02:03

Hurricane Hilary is expected to hit Southern California as a tropical storm, bringing heavy rainfall as early as this weekend after it makes its way up Mexico's Baja California Peninsula. The storm prompted officials at the National Hurricane Center late Friday to issue a tropical storm warning for most of Southern California, upgraded from a tropical storm watch earlier in the day.

It marks the first time a tropical storm warning or watch has ever been issued for the region.

Forecasters said the storm is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rainfall, with maximum amounts of 10 inches, across portions of Baja California, with the possibility of flash flooding. The same rain totals are forecast for parts of Southern California and southern Nevada on Sunday, according to the hurricane center.

There will likely be "damaging wind gusts," especially at higher elevations, in the area, and swells along the coast, Greg Postel, a hurricane and storm specialist at the Weather Channel, told CBS News.

Hurricane watches and warnings were in effect for parts of the Baja California Peninsula, and tropical storm warnings were in effect for parts of mainland Mexico and nearly all of Southern California, including the area stretching from the California-Mexico border in San Diego County, to north Los Angeles County, as well as for California's Catalina Island. A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are possible within 36 hours.

Hurricane Hilary off the Mexican coast early on August 18, 2023. National Hurricane Center / NOAA

Where is Hurricane Hilary's projected path?

Hilary was downgraded Saturday from a Category 4 to a Category 2 hurricane. As of Saturday afternoon, it was centered about 640 miles southeast of San Diego, and 285 miles southeast of Punta Eugenia, a community in Baja California, Mexico. The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was moving north northwest at 17 mph, the center said.

By the time Hilary reaches California, it is forecast to have downgraded to a tropical storm.

It will stick pack a major punch, however. Widespread "moderate to heavy" rain is expected into early Monday for Southern California, with a high risk of flash flooding that could include "landslides, mudslides and debris flow" in mountains and deserts, according to the National Weather Service in San Diego.

Hurricane Hilary's projected path as of 2 a.m. EDT on August 18, 2023. National Hurricane Center

When will Hurricane Hilary hit the coast of California?

In its advisory, the NHC said that heavy rains were already affecting portions of Baja California and the Southwestern U.S. Saturday. The service warned that "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" was likely for both regions.

Hilary is forecast to move close to the west-central coast of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula Saturday night into Sunday morning, and then move across Southern California Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, the NHC said.

A tropical storm is defined as having winds of at least 39 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

"It is rare — indeed nearly unprecedented in the modern record — to have a tropical system like this move through Southern California," Postel told CBS News.

The last time Southern California was hit by a tropical storm was in 1939, before storms were given names, CBS News senior weather and climate producer David Parkinson said. Several storms that had been hurricanes or tropical storms have impacted the state since then, but they had weakened to sub-tropical systems by that time, Parkinson noted.

The projected path of the storm showed it could make landfall anywhere from the Baja California Peninsula to as far north as Santa Barbara, California. One model showed the heaviest rain hitting the Palm Springs area after the storm makes landfall.

"But if this storm track moves just 40 miles to the west ... now you take all of this heavy rain ... and you shift it now into portions of Orange County. You shift it into portions of the [Inland Empire] that are very well populated," Parkinson said.

Either situation would be cause for concern, Parkinson noted. The desert terrain around Palm Springs would not be able to handle the amount of rain expected and, if the track shifts west, the areas scorched by recent wildfires would also be inundated.

Hilary is likely to produce landslides and mudslides in certain areas recently burned by wildfires and storm surges along parts of the southern Baja Peninsula and the Gulf of California coast, the Weather Channel reports.

"You're looking at a winter-like storm now in the summer in places that are not used to this amount of rain," Parkinson said.