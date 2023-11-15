Human remains of missing person pulled from San Joaquin County waters identified

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - The human remains of a person who was reported missing in 2007 and was found in a vehicle that was pulled from a levee in San Joaquin County earlier this year have been identified.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office identified the remains as Richard West of Santa Clara County.

West's vehicle was pulled from a levee along 8 Mile Road and Empire Tract Road on Aug.9. Authorities ran the license plate of the vehicle and determined it was registered to a person missing out of Santa Clara County.

The vehicle was removed from the levee during a training operation done with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office that involved multiple vehicles and garbage being pulled out of the water.

West was 82 years old at the time he was reported missing in 2007.