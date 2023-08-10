Watch CBS News
Human remains pulled from San Joaquin County waters are those of person missing since 2007, sheriff says

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — Human remains belonging to a person missing since 2007 were discovered in a vehicle that was pulled from the water in San Joaquin County, authorities said Wednesday.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said the finding happened sometime between 4 and 5:30 p.m. near a levee along 8 Mile Road and Empire Tract Road

The remains were determined to be the missing person after investigators ran the license plate of the vehicle. The identity of the person was not yet released.

It happened during a training operation done with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office that involved multiple vehicles and garbage being pulled from the water. The other cars and debris are not part of an active investigation.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 5:34 PM

