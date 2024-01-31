How storms can impact burn scars in Northern California communities like Grizzly Flats

GRIZZLY FLATS - A series of strong storms are hitting Northern California this week and causing concerns for communities with burn scars from recent wildfires.

The California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) prepositioned first responders in dozens of counties, including El Dorado, across the state to be prepared for the storms.

"This is a long-duration event," said Brian Ferguson with Cal OES. "This isn't going to be done by this weekend. There's a series of storms coming in that could impact."

Ferguson said one of the biggest concerns is for spots with significant burn scars. That is because the lack of regrowth in these spots makes them susceptible to mudslides and debris flow.

"In many cases during a significant wildfire, it burns so hot, and it basically deludes the landscape and all that grip that keeps the mud on the mountain goes away," Ferguson said.

He said that is why they have been preparing the land where wildfires hit for wet weather over the last year.

"Our goal is to put things in there that will keep the earth in place so it doesn't run into a roadway or home or a stream or watershed that could pollute our ability to have drinking water," Ferguson said.

Crews have been replanting trees, waterproofing retaining walls and putting out hay and bundles to soak up the moisture.

"Everybody is just hunkered down," said Delton Eckart, a realtor in Grizzly Flats.

Pre-fire Grizzly Flats was a forest, but it is now replaced with tree stumps and burn scars.

"We've recovered some but there's a lot of ash and dirt that erodes through the storms," Eckart said.

The good news for Grizzly Flats is that the land has had two and a half years to regrow, which makes it less vulnerable to mudslides.

"The new growth is coming up," said Eckart. "They've replanted some of those, but even the natural seeding has gotten 20-to-24-inch evergreens coming back."

First responders are ready to respond, and the people living in Grizzly Flats are prepared for whatever the wet weather brings for burn scars.

"More than likely, I end up not going anywhere," said Connie Digesti, who lives in Grizzly Flats. "I have got wood in the house. I have got a generator in case electricity goes out."

Ferguson said the areas of the biggest concern for mudslides are the North Coast communities like Sonoma and Mendocino.

"Many of the areas with fires, particularly two or three years old, they are going to have some regrowth happening, so they aren't going to be as dangerous," said Ferguson.

He is reminding people that the storm will bring significant impacts across Northern California and to be ready.