How to help those in need affected by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, made landfall just after 3 p.m. Wednesday in Cayo Costa, Florida.
Ian is so powerful that its winds were just a few miles per hour shy of becoming a Category 5 storm. The National Weather Service warned prior to landfall that the hurricane would cause "catastrophic" wind damage in Florida's southwest.
If you're looking for ways to support one or more organizations working to help those affected by the hurricane, here is a list to get you started:
- American Red Cross | Hurricane Ian | Hurricane Fiona |
- The Salvation Army's Hurricane Relief
- Brother's Brother Foundation
- Project HOPE
- World Central Kitchen
- UNICEF USA
- The Humane Society of the United States
- The Sato Project
Reminder: See the Better Business Bureau's "Wise Giving Alliance" to check a charity's status before you make a donation.
