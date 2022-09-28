How to help those in need affected by Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, made landfall just after 3 p.m. Wednesday in Cayo Costa, Florida.

Ian is so powerful that its winds were just a few miles per hour shy of becoming a Category 5 storm. The National Weather Service warned prior to landfall that the hurricane would cause "catastrophic" wind damage in Florida's southwest.

If you're looking for ways to support one or more organizations working to help those affected by the hurricane, here is a list to get you started:

Reminder: See the Better Business Bureau's "Wise Giving Alliance" to check a charity's status before you make a donation.