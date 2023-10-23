First fall rain brings minor flooding; first responders prepared for wet season

The first rain of the fall season brings minor flooding to the Sacramento region

The first rain of the fall season brings minor flooding to the Sacramento region

The first rain of the fall season brings minor flooding to the Sacramento region

ROCKLIN - The first rain of the fall hit Northern California Sunday, serving as a warning for what more wet weather may be in store come the winter.

The rain flooded roadways like Sunrise and Fair Oaks Boulevard in Fair Oaks Sunday and caused traffic to be backed up for about a mile while heading eastbound.

"First day and I know it is going to get worst," said Manju Singh who lives in Rocklin.

Singh's back and front yards got flooded from the down pour on Sunday.

"We shoveled all the debris from out there and put it on the side and the water just flowed in," Singh said.

Singh learned from last winter's record rainfall and added metal fencing to try and stop the water from flowing from the nearby creek into her yard.

"Be prepared in case it is time to leave or shelter in place," said Captain Andrew Whaley with Sac Metro Fire.

Captain Whaley said over the past three months they have been training in swift-water rescues, boating and flood preparedness.

"Preparedness also starts with the community," said Captain Whaley.

Cars not slowing down or driving through standing water proved problematic and even deadly last winter.

"We look to those areas such as Rio Linda has a history of flooding," said Captain Whaley. "The Rancho Murrieta area."

The Department of Water Resources said it has opened up space in reservoirs and created more flood-fighting tools to take on the water.

Communities caught in the chaos last winter now also have shored up levees.

El Niño is threatening another potentially intense wet season, but state water experts say it is too soon to know if another wet year is on the way or if we will see a return to drought conditions.

"I think it's going to get worse if it downpours again and again and again all throughout the winter," said Singh.

This week is also California Flood Preparedness Week. The DWR said it is crucial for people to know if they live in a flood zone, have a plan and get proper insurance.

Whatever is to come, state and local agencies say they are ready to respond.