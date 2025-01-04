Marysville officials give hint of what could be built on land where Hotel Marysville once stood

Marysville officials hint at what could be built at Hotel Marysville site

MARYSVILLE – The historic Marysville Hotel had been abandoned for years but was destroyed in a fire in June of last year. After months of demolition, the city hopes it will build towards a brighter future.

"It's almost a sad, rich, bittersweet chapter in the history of Marysville," city manager Vincenzo Corazza said.

Nearly seven months after a fire destroyed the historic landmark, city officials are giving the public a hint of what could move in after each brick that formed the Hotel Marysville is hauled away.

"There's a lot of potential options for it but nothing specific," community development director Dan Flores said.

Flores said the site could be developed into a mix of multi-family housing, commercial spaces and potentially even a restaurant.

Regardless of what is built, the city hopes the project will bring new vibrancy to the community.

It's all a part of a revitalization phase for the city being coined as Marysville Momentum.

"In town, we're working on attracting businesses that could lead to more shopping and more tax dollars coming into the city," Flores said.

It comes as the city is about to welcome a new Triple-A baseball team, a new Hyatt hotel and a train line from Sacramento that will run five times per week.

"I hope that it would be something that would help the community," Martin and Linda Givera said.

Some of that help comes in the form of opening roads that have been shut down for the past six months, resulting in a massive traffic headache for locals.

"After so many months, we'll finally be able to walk the streets again," the Givera's said.

City officials say they could open some of those streets as early as next week.