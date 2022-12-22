Hospitalized CHP officer returns home after being hit by suspected drunk driver in October

CHP officer back home for holidays after being hit by suspected DUI driver

SACRAMENTO — A California Highway Patrol officer who has been hospitalized after he was hit by a suspected drunk driver in October will be at home with his family this Christmas.

His homecoming comes after more than two months of receiving treatment at the UC Davis Medical Center.

Officer Aaron Weikert was met with a sea of applause by his fellow officers Wednesday morning as he left the hospital for the first time since October.

"To go through what he's gone through and to make it this far is a miracle in itself," said CHP spokesperson Mark Leavitt.

Officer Weikert will be returning home to his family, including three children. It was their wish to have their dad home for Christmas.

"So they have Santa Claus in the car with him and they're going to surprise his three children with dad coming home and with Santa Claus," Leavitt said.

In October, officer Weikert was directing traffic after a crash on Stockton Blvd. Florin Rd. when a suspected DUI driver hit him.

"Life-saving measures were done at the time and that saved his life," Leavitt said. "He's going to go through some hard times, but hopefully he can have a little more peace at home."

The crash is still under investigation. The driver who hit the officer was arrested.