Homicide investigation underway after shooting that stemmed from Rancho Cordova house party

Search on for suspect after shooting death in Ranch Cordova

Search on for suspect after shooting death in Ranch Cordova

Search on for suspect after shooting death in Ranch Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA – A homicide investigation is underway in Rancho Cordova after shooting left one person fatally injured overnight into Monday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said, a little after midnight, a shooting victim was driven to a local hospital. That person later died from their injuries.

Deputies later determined that the shooting happened in the area of Viking Drive and Egmont Way.

Investigators were out at the scene through the morning hours. It appears the shooting stemmed from a house party that was happening in the area, the sheriff's office said.

An exact timeframe the shooting occurred still trying to be determined, as investigated said there were no initial reports of a shooting or assault in the area.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.

No suspect information was available.

The shooting is the second violent incident investigated by deputies in Rancho Cordova on Sunday. Earlier in the afternoon, the sheriff's office said a man was found with life-threatening injuries near White Rock Road and Zinfandel Drive.

Investigators believe the person in that earlier incident was stabbed. The later shooting is not related to the stabbing, the sheriff's office said.