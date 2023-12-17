Man hospitalized after he was stabbed in the chest in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA - A man has life-threatening injuries after he was found stabbed in Sacramento County Sunday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

At about 3:15 p.m., deputies received a report from a code enforcement officer who was waived down and found a man with a wound at the corner of White Rock Road and Zinfandel Drive in Rancho Cordova.

Deputies determined the man was stabbed in the chest and he was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man was in some kind of dispute at an apartment near Laurelhurst Drive and Sanbury Circle, which is where he was stabbed, said Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Amar Gandhi.

The man was transported by a friend to where the code enforcement officer found him.

Gandhi said they are investigating how the suspect and victim know each other. A suspect is not in custody at this time and deputies have little details about the suspect as the investigation is in the early stages.

Nearby roads will be closed throughout the investigation.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the Rancho Cordova Police Department and crime scene investigators are at the scene investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.