Homicide investigation underway after man shot on Alder Avenue in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Alder Avenue in south Sacramento late Wednesday afternoon.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at around 5 p.m. to reports of a man shot in the neck.

There was no information available on a suspect.

It's the second deadly shooting the sheriff's office was investigating on Wednesday. The other one was in Fair Oaks. A man was found dead in a Kenneth Avenue home, and authorities said two other people who lived there were taken into custody.