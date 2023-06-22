Watch CBS News
Homicide investigation underway after man shot on Alder Avenue in south Sacramento

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Alder Avenue in south Sacramento late Wednesday afternoon.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at around 5 p.m. to reports of a man shot in the neck.

There was no information available on a suspect.

CBS13 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as new details become available.

It's the second deadly shooting the sheriff's office was investigating on Wednesday. The other one was in Fair Oaks. A man was found dead in a Kenneth Avenue home, and authorities said two other people who lived there were taken into custody.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 5:41 PM

