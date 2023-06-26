Arrest made in south Sacramento shooting that killed 45-year-old man

SACRAMENTO — An arrest has been made in connection to a south Sacramento shooting that left a man dead on Alder Avenue last week, authorities said Sunday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Andrew David Jones, 43, was arrested in Placerville on Saturday.

A photo Kevin Keil, 45 Obtained by CBS13

Jones was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces a murder charge for the June 21 shooting that killed who loved ones identified as Kevin Keil.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said deputies responded to Alder Avenue at around 5 p.m. on the day of the shooting to reports of a man shot in the neck. EMTs performed life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said the investigation remains ongoing and no further information was available.