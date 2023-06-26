Arrest made in south Sacramento shooting that killed 45-year-old man
SACRAMENTO — An arrest has been made in connection to a south Sacramento shooting that left a man dead on Alder Avenue last week, authorities said Sunday.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Andrew David Jones, 43, was arrested in Placerville on Saturday.
Jones was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces a murder charge for the June 21 shooting that killed who loved ones identified as Kevin Keil.
A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said deputies responded to Alder Avenue at around 5 p.m. on the day of the shooting to reports of a man shot in the neck. EMTs performed life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office said the investigation remains ongoing and no further information was available.
for more features.