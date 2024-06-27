Crews battling 35-acre fire near Corral Fire burn scar in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – Fire crews are at the scene of a fire near the Corral Fire burn scar in San Joaquin County.

The Hollow Fire has burned about 35 acres near Interstate 580 and Corral Hollow Road, Cal Fire said. Ground and air resources are at the scene as the fire is 0% contained.

Earlier this month, the Corral Fire sparked near the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Site 300 and jumped Corral Hollow Road before reaching the interstate. The fire forced evacuations and destroyed a home.

The Cal Fire Santa Clara Unit is handling the fire. No evacuations have been issued at this time.

Wind speeds are about 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the area. The fire will be spreading to the southeast due to the wind.

Check back for updates.