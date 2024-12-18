Highway 99 north of Yuba City reopens after 5-vehicle crash, CHP says

YUBA CITY – Highway 99 just north of Yuba City was closed in both directions following a five-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just south of Lomo Crossing, forcing the highway to be shut down in both directions for at least an hour.

Details surrounding what led up to the crash and injuries have not been released.

However, the CHP said an air ambulance was responding to the scene.

Drivers heading through the area were being told to use another route.