Highway 99, Highway 50 connector in Sacramento undergoing weekend shutdown

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento drivers will have to maneuver a major closure between two heavily traveled highways this weekend.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, the connector between northbound Highway 99 and westbound Highway 50 will be shut down for construction. It will not reopen until 5 a.m. Monday.

It's part of a $483 million project to add lanes and improve pavements on Highway 50 between Interstate 5 and Watt Avenue.

Caltrans spokesperson Sergio Ochoa Sanchez said the agency doesn't anticipate heavy dust or noise to impact nearby streets but a full closure of the connector is needed for safety.

"Because of the equipment that needs to be placed there for the safety of the workers, it was better to just close that area instead of keeping one lane open," Ochoa Sanchez said.

Drivers looking for alternate routes due to closures can use the following options: