Highway 70 in Marysville closed after big rig hits train trestle

MARYSVILLE - Highway 70 was been entirely shut down in Marysville after a big rig hit a train trestle.

The incident happened Wednesday under the Highway 70 train trestle at 18th Street, according to Caltrans. The incident subsequently forced the closure of the highway in both directions.

Caltrans

Union Pacific is sending its crews to inspect the structure. In the meantime, Caltrans urges motorists to use alternate routes in town.

There is no estimated time of when the highway will reopen.