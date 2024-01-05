Watch CBS News
Heavy Sierra snow expected Saturday has Caltrans on high alert

By Brady Halbleib

/ CBS Sacramento

DONNER SUMMIT -- Caltrans crews are working nonstop to prepare for Saturday's snowstorm, marking the Sierra Nevada's second significant snowfall event this year.

The storm is expected to reach lower elevations, extending the area Caltrans has to cover.

After a busy week clearing remnants from Wednesday's storm, crews are prepositioned along I-80, geared up for quick responses. Friday has been dedicated to preparing trucks, loading them with sand and brine, and ensuring snow plows are ready.

"This storm looks stronger than the midweek one," Caltrans spokesperson Jeremy Linder warns. "Be prepared for possible chain restrictions."

Despite clear skies Friday, Caltrans advises drivers to delay trips until after the storm, anticipating blizzard-like conditions over the mountain pass, making travel hazardous.

