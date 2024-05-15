Heat peaks Wednesday before a slight cool-down this weekend in Northern California

Wednesday will be another hot day across the Sacramento Valley as highs reach for the low to mid-90s through the afternoon. For some, this will be the hottest day of the year, so far, as heat rebuilds.

As we get closer to the weekend, the heat backs off allowing for cooler air to spill in bringing highs closer to average.

Our pattern

An area of high pressure has begun to rebuild across the California coast. Giving temperatures a boost on Wednesday, bringing back above-average highs to the region.

This area of high pressure will back off as we finish the week allowing for cooler, ocean air to move back in. Cooling afternoon highs through the weekend.

Wednesday's Heat Risk

As hot air returns, many will be placed under a moderate heat risk from the central and northern Sacramento Valley on Wednesday. Although meteorological summer does not begin until June 1, it will feel like summer Wednesday afternoon.

High temperatures in the central and northern Sacramento Valley make a run at the warmest the area has seen so far this year.

Expect widespread 90-degree highs in the valley, with a few triple-digit highs possible for the northern valley from Marysville to Redding. There will be a northerly breeze developing through the afternoon with gusts up to 20-25 MPH.

This will bring an elevated fire danger for the valley as things are beginning to dry out, especially the grasses. It will be a good idea to keep fire safety in mind especially as we get closer to the summer.

People sensitive to heat such as the elderly, small children, and outdoor workers should stay in the shade, limit their time outdoors and drink plenty of water.

Across the foothills and Sierra, it will be a warm day with highs in the 70s and 80s. Those closer to the Delta will remain slightly cooler with a slight Delta breeze.

The relief through the weekend

Onshore breezes return from late Wednesday through the upcoming weekend. This will filter in cooler air from the Pacific Ocean, keeping temperatures mild through the rest of the week and weekend.

From highs in the mid-90s to highs in the 80s through the weekend. The cool-down will bring relief to those who are not ready for the summer heat just yet.

The average high in Sacramento is 81 degrees and by Sunday we'll be much closer to average as highs stay in the low 80s.

Our weather stays dry through the valley, yet a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible across high elevations. If you have plans to travel to the Sierra this weekend, make sure to keep an eye on the sky. Storms will be capable of producing brief heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and lightning.

Our cool-down will stay with us through the weekend into the following week. Next week expect highs to remain in the 80s and many will continue to stay dry.

Make sure to stay with the CBS Sacramento Weather team for updates on our weather pattern and when the heat will return.