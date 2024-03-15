Health officials confirm probable measles exposure in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY - Health officials have confirmed a probable measles exposure in Merced County and are working with exposed individuals and health care providers in the area.

Last week, officials said hundreds of people may have been exposed at a Sacramento hospital after an El Dorado County child was confirmed to have contracted it. That child appeared to have contacted it after a trip out of the country.

Earlier this week, an unvaccinated Central Valley child was confirmed to have a case of measles.

"The best way to protect yourself and your family against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases is by immunization," said Dr. Salvador Sandoval, Merced County Health Officer.

The U.S. has recorded at least 60 confirmed or suspected measles cases in 17 states.

Measles can spread through the air when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs or sneezes. A person infected can spread the disease up to four days before a measles rash appears and up to four days after the rash appears.

Early symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and conjunctivitis.