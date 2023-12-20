Head-on crash west of Modesto leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

STANISLAUS COUNTY — Two people died and two others suffered major injuries in a head-on crash west of Modesto on Wednesday.

An Infiniti collided with a Chevy at around 5:45 p.m. along State Route 132, just west of Modesto and Twin Rivers, the California Highway Patrol's Modesto division said.

The Infiniti was traveling eastbound and, for reasons not yet known, crossed into the westbound lanes directly in the path of the Chevy. The Infiniti caught fire and both of its occupants were declared dead at the scene, the CHP said.

Both occupants of the Chevy were taken to an area hospital for major injuries that were not life-threatening.

The identities of the deceased were not yet released.

State Route 132 was closed between North Gates Road and State Route 33 but was expected to reopen by 10 p.m.