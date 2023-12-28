2 killed in last week's head-on crash west of Modesto identified

STANISLAUS COUNTY - The two people who died in a head-on crash last week on Highway 132 in Stanislaus County have been identified.

The coroner identified the driver of a 2007 Infiniti as 26-year-old Emmanuel Villa-Angel of San Jose and the passenger as 25-year-old Juan Torres Vazquez of Sunnyvale.

The four-vehicle crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 20 on Highway 132 west of North Gates Road.

The Infiniti was fully engulfed in flames when authorities arrived, the California Highway Patrol said. Villa-Angel and Vasquez died at the scene.

Officers said the driver of the Infiniti, later identified as Villa-Angel, was traveling east on Highway 132 when the Infiniti crossed over the double yellow lines and side-swiped one vehicle.

The Infiniti then rotated counterclockwise and crashed into a Chevrolet SUV. Another vehicle crashed into the rear of the SUV.

Two other people were taken to the hospital with major injuries, the CHP said. Their latest condition is unknown at this time.

Officers said it was unknown if Villa-Angel and Vasquez were wearing seat belts. The CHP said it was unknown if DUI was a factor in the collision.

Highway 132 was closed for about three hours.