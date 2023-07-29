Elk Grove man accused of killing wife with fentanyl poisoning appears in court

SACRAMENTO – An Elk Grove man accused of poisoning his estranged wife with a deadly drug had his first court appearance Friday.

According to detectives, Glennis Smith, 48, reportedly used fentanyl to kill Jennifer Smith-Floyd, 49, in January.

However, the months-long investigations led to his arrest Wednesday.

The 48-year-old defendant's appearance was described as stoic.

Jennifer Smith-Floyd's found it hard to watch the arraignment at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

In a CBS13 exclusive, Taylor Hearne said she's drawing strength from her mother.

"She was always there to help," she said. "She had a really big heart. Too big sometimes."

Family and friends described Smith-Floyd as a woman who encouraged others.

But their worlds came crashing after police say the 49-year-old mother died allegedly after Smith poisoned her food with fentanyl two days in a row.

"The first thought that I had was that he did it," said Dorie Suathojame, Smith-Floyd's best friend.

She was just an amazing person, she said.

Those closest to her say her death happened amid a bad marriage. Once they learned of her death, concerns began to mount.

Court records reveal Smith served time for spousal rape committed during an earlier marriage.

WEAVE, a nonprofit, provides crisis intervention services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Sacramento County.

While the group would not comment on the specifics of the Elk Grove case, it has seen a dangerous pattern.

"The risk of serious injury or death is greatest at the time the survivor is attempting to leave," said Julie Bornhoeft, chief strategy and sustainability officer.

Smith's alleged involvement in his estranged wife's death later took a bizarre turn.

After Smith-Floyd's death, the couple's travel trailer caught on fire at a self-storage. Arson investigators determined the husband torched it. He is facing charges of murder, arson and insurance fraud.

With the investigations ongoing, Smith appeared to be on vacation as seen through social media posts recently.

But on Wednesday police arrested him.

Hearne believes justice means putting him behind bars.

"For a long time. He can't get away with it," Hearne said. "I won't let him for her."

If you are looking for more information on resources and assistance as a survivor of domestic violence or sexual assault, click here.