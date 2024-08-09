Harris, Walz set to host San Francisco fundraiser for West Coast donors at Fairmont Hotel

Harris-Walz campaign rally in Arizona Harris-Walz campaign rally in Arizona as part of battleground state tour 04:20

Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to her Bay Area roots for a fundraiser in San Francisco Sunday where she'll reportedly introduce her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, to West Coast donors.

The fundraiser invitation from the Harris Victory Fund did not list the location or attendees, but did show tickets ranging from $3,300 to $50,000 for the event were sold out. Bloomberg News reported Walz would attend the fundraiser -- scheduled to be held at the iconic Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco -- and said only the most pricey tickets worth $250,000 or $500,000 remained as of Thursday

Harris is returning to the city where she served as district attorney after the Oakland native started her career in the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. While Harris has tapped the Bay Area's fundraising well many times through her political career, it would be only Walz's second visit to the region, according to Bloomberg.

The West Coast fundraiser comes days after an online fundraiser, titled "VCs for Kamala," raised $150,000 for the Harris campaign in an hour-long Zoom call, Verge reported. The report said $50,000 came in a match from Silicon Valley venture capitalist Ron Conway, who helped organize the call. The call also featured Democratic donor and LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman, who was also set to attend the San Francisco fundraiser, Bloomberg reported.

Sunday's fundraiser follows a multi-day campaign tour to swing states where Harris and Walz have drawn tens of thousands of attendees to their rallies. Bloomberg reported another Harris-Walz fundraiser is planned for August 17 in Mill Valley, about 15 miles north of San Francisco in Marin County, but the candidates are not expected to attend.

Earlier this week, Harris' presidential campaign said it raked in $36 million in the 24 hours after she announced Walz as her running mate.