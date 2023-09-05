Harley-Davidson recalls over 65,000 motorcycles over suspension-related issue

Harley-Davidson Motor Company is recalling over 65,000 of its motorcycles because of a suspension issue that could cause damage to the rear tire.

According to the company, a fastener that secures the rear shock absorber could break, allowing the shock absorber to make contact with the rear tire, damaging it and causing it to go flat.

The models affected are certain 2018-2019 2019 FLDE, 2018-2021 FLHC, 2018-2023 FLHCS, 2018 and 2023 FLHCS ANV, 2020-2023 FXLRS, 2022-2023 FXLRST, and 2022 FXRST Softail motorcycles.

Harley-Davidson dealers will replace the shock absorber fastener, free of charge, and letters will be sent to owners of the affected models starting Tuesday, the company says. Owners may contact Harley-Davidson customer service at 1-800-258-2464. Harley-Davidson's number for this recall is 0181.

