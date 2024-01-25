Body of 2nd person killed in Half Moon Bay plane crash recovered

Second victim confirmed to have died in Half Moon Bay plane crash Second victim confirmed to have died in Half Moon Bay plane crash Sunday 00:23

HALF MOON BAY – A second person's body was recovered Wednesday from the area of a plane crash off the coast of Half Moon Bay earlier this month.

The victim was identified by the San Mateo County Coroner's Office as Cassidy Rae Petit, a 26-year-old Oakland resident.

Petit's family organized a donation campaign in her memory to support charitable causes that were important to her. Donations can be made through the Vermont Community Foundation at vermontcf.org/cpfund.

According to an obituary published online by the Cote Funeral Home in Maine, where Petit was born, Petit was scheduled to be married to her fiance Lochie Ferrier in late January.

Ferrier was piloting the Cozy Mark IV aircraft when it went down Jan. 14, killing all four people on board. Ferrier and another passenger, Isaac Zimmern, had not been recovered as of Thursday.

The first victim found, Emma Pearl Willmer-Shiles, 27, was recovered by a commercial fishing vessel the morning after the crash.

An initial search by the U.S. Coast Guard, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, and the California Highway Patrol did not locate any of the victims despite covering 28 square miles by air and water.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board. A preliminary report will be released by Feb. 13, according to an NTSB spokesperson.