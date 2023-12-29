Watch CBS News
Local News

Insufficient evidence to take father, son to trial for recklessly starting Caldor Fire, judge rules

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Father, son will not go to trial for recklessly starting Caldor Fire, judge rules
Father, son will not go to trial for recklessly starting Caldor Fire, judge rules 00:29

PLACERVILLE - A judge ruled there is insufficient evidence to take the father and son suspected of recklessly starting the Caldor Fire to trial, the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office confirmed. 

David and Travis Smith were charged with reckless arson in connection with the 2021 fire that burned through El Dorado, Alpine and Amador counties. A court found there was not enough evidence to meet the requirements that the behavior was reckless. 

"As to reckless burning charges, the court found there was insufficient evidence to meet the legal requirements that the behavior was reckless as defined in Penal Code section 450, requiring that an individual knows their actions present a substantial and unjustifiable risk but consciously disregards that risk," the district attorney's office said.

Prosecutors said they showed evidence that David and Thomas drove out of a location where the Caldor Fire started and were shooting a gun during the dry conditions. 

The U.S. Forest Service then determined a bullet strike was the probable cause of the fire, prosecutors said. 

Travis is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 2 for possession of a machine gun charge. David is scheduled to be in court the same day for arraignment on a possession of silencers charge. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on December 29, 2023 / 5:23 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.