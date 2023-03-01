Greyhound bus passengers left stranded for days following winter storms

SACRAMENTO -- Winter storms are making it hard for people to travel across the country. It is not only impacting air travel, but bus travel as well.

Officials with Sacramento International Airport say delays were minimal Tuesday and it is unclear if they were due to winter storms. However, storms canceled several Greyhound bus routes on the West Coast, leaving passengers stranded.

Daniel Woodward said he was on his way back to Oregon with his brother. He had been stuck at Sacramento's Greyhound terminal for three days.

"The chairs in here are all wired, metal and they're hard. They're stiff and they don't recline. There's nothing soft in here," Woodward said.

Woodward was among dozens of people at the terminal growing impatient and desperate to get home.

"It's a nightmare. It's an absolute nightmare," passenger Barbara Frederick said.

Fredrick said the Red Cross and the Salvation Army came to hand out food, water and blankets. She appreciates the gesture but she's desperate to get home to her family.

"We're missing our families. We're missing our jobs. We're missing our homes and we're missing our animals," Frederick said.

She said it's a sentiment that seems to be bonding the stranded passengers together.

"We're pulling ourselves together as a family and as a team just to work together to get us the hell out of this place," Frederick said.

Greyhound said buses to Oregon and Reno will resume Wednesday.