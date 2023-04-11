Large Grass Valley sinkhole caused by leaking underground water main, police say

GRASS VALLEY – Authorities are warning drivers about a large sinkhole that is opening up on a Grass Valley street.

The hole is near the intersection of Sierra College Drive and Ridge Road, near the entrance to Morgan Ranch.

Grass Valley police say it appears the hole was caused by a leaking underground water main.

TRAFFIC DELAYS are expected at the intersection of Sierra College Drive and Ridge Road near the entrance to Morgan... Posted by Grass Valley Police Department on Monday, April 10, 2023

Nevada Irrigation District crews will be making the repairs. Exactly how long those repairs will take has not been stated.

Officers are warning drivers that the intersection will be closed for long periods throughout the night.

Roads across the state have been battered by the particularly wet winter that hit California. Some sinkholes grew large enough to swallow cars whole, like one that opened up in San Joaquin County back in January.

People in Grass Valley are being urged to just avoid the area of the sinkhole for the time being. Police will be limiting public access.