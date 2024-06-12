Forward progress of 119-acre vegetation fire near Rancho Cordova stopped
RANCHO CORDOVA – The forward progress of a vegetation fire near Rancho Cordova has been stopped at 119 acres, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.
The fire is burning off Grant Line Road and White Rock Road and has burned into state property at the Prairie City State Vehicle Recreation Area.
Sacramento Metro Fire said the fire was spreading at a moderate rate and is 15% contained.
Grant Line Road from White Rock Road to Douglas on the southbound side and from Douglas to Prairie City Road on the northbound side. It's unknown when the road will reopen.
Multiple engines, dozers and aircraft are at the scene. Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit and Sac Metro are fighting the fire.
No evacuation orders or warnings were issued and no structures have been threatened.
The wind is blowing to the north at about 5-10 mph.