Granite Bay neighbors stunned to find truck parked at vacant mobile home linked to shooting spree, Capitol threats

GRANITE BAY -- A neighbor was on her morning walk through the quiet, senior community at Ridgewood Mobile Home Park when she spotted a truck in a driveway that she knew she had seen before - but it wasn't a truck that should be there.

The gold Ford F-150 was at the center of a manhunt, and there it was parked in the driveway of a vacant mobile home.

"She happened to walk by and see this truck and she recognized it from the news," said park manager Dianna Bailey.

That observant neighbor told Bailey what she found, Bailey then took a photo of the license plate and called the Placer County Sheriff's Department on Thursday morning.

It matched the number of the truck they'd sent to every local news outlet, asking for people to be on the lookout.

"She right away texted me and said call everybody you know and tell them to get in the house," said park resident Jane Pearson.

What happened next over the next few hours rattled everyone living in the community.

"All the sudden all these Marshals start coming up and opened their doors and stood with their guns drawn. It's like oh, wow," said Richard Young.

He lives right next door to the home where U.S. Marshals and Roseville Police found Jackson Pinney's parked, gold truck. He was arrested close to that scene without incident.

Pinney was the suspect at the center of a manhunt following a spree of shootings Wednesday night in Citrus Heights and Roseville that caused no injuries, as he fired shots at buildings and into the air at at least four scenes. Pinney also allegedly made threats that evacuated the California State Capitol Thursday morning.

"You know, I still feel unsafe," said Young.

He says he is shocked that what started as a seemingly random series of shootings ended so close to home.

"It's scary. He threatened the state capitol, he's armed," said Young.

Why did Pinney park his truck at the mobile home in Ridgewood? CBS13 is still working to get answers.

The man who owns the home told CBS13 that no one lives in it and that Pinney has no connection to him or the home.

"I can't understand how he knew that house was vacant. Cause it's one of the only ones in this park that's vacant," said Pearson.

It's a quiet community that's thankful police acted quickly to remove an unwelcomed neighbor they say was armed and dangerous.

Roseville police say Pinney is being booked into Placer County Jail and will be facing the following charges: attempted homicide, assault with a firearm, shooting from a moving vehicle, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a felon.