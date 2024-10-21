Watch CBS News
Local News

1 in custody after "suspicious circumstances" at Granite Bay home, sheriff says

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Suspect in custody after Granite Bay standoff
Suspect in custody after Granite Bay standoff 00:51

GRANITE BAY – Residents in a Granite Bay neighborhood were told to shelter in place as authorities investigated suspicious circumstances at a home Monday morning.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of Lou Place and Oak Leaf Way around 8 a.m.

Deputies tried to contact a man in the home, the sheriff's office says, but were unsuccessful.

No other details about the suspicious circumstances that prompted the call have been released at this point in the investigation.

Due to the situation, deputies closed Oak Leaf Way from Mac Duff Drive to just south of Lou Place. Residents in the immediate area were sheltering in place. 

Just before noon, the sheriff's office announced that one person had been taken into custody. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.