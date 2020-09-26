Governor Signs EDD Privacy Law After 5-Year CBS13 Investigation

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law Friday that will finally force the Employment Development Department (EDD) to stop putting people at risk of identity theft by mailing full Social Security numbers (SSN).

The law was prompted by a five-year CBS13 investigation. It's already illegal to mail a Social Security number due to the risk of identity theft, but the Employment Development Department argued it was above the law and continued to mail social security numbers, compromising millions of Californians.

After five years and dozens of investigative reports that prompted a joint legislative hearing and a state audit, this bill, recommended by the auditor, would finally make it clear to the EDD, and every state agency, that they are not above the law.

NOTE: CBS13 Investigative Reporter Julie Watts was based at the CBS San Francisco station (KPIX) when this investigation began and has continued the work after moving to CBS Sacramento. The stories have aired on CBS stations across California.