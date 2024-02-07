Goldfish believed to be world's longest caught in Australia: "He was a monster"

A scientist made a huge discovery recently while fishing in a suburban lake in Western Australia. He reeled in the line to find a particularly notable catch: a goldfish measuring almost three feet long.

Dulana Herath, a biologist in Perth, caught what is now considered the world's longest goldfish, according to the Australian aquatic services company Pases Aqua, where Hearth serves as director.

A stunning image of the enormous creature lying beside a measuring tape shows the goldfish's exact size was about 82 centimeters across, or roughly 32 inches.

PASES Aqua

In a statement, Pases Aqua called Herath's discovery "surprising" and "remarkable," saying it was an example of "diverse aquatic life in unexpected locations."

"The record-breaking goldfish has captured the attention of both the scientific community and local residents alike," the company said, adding that "this extraordinary story that sheds light on the hidden wonders within our own backyard."

Generally, goldfish caught in Western Australia can measure up to 200 milimeters long, which is almost 8 inches, according to government officials. But the government notes on its website that goldfish found in the southwestern part of the state, where Herath made his catch, can be twice that size.

Herath was fishing at Blue Lake Park in Joondalup, which is around 20 minutes from Perth, according to the Australian news website WAtoday.com. It was one of more than 100 fish Herath caught while working to restore wetlands around the city, the outlet reported, and one of more than 100 he caught as part of his work.

"Yeah, he was a monster," Herath told Nine News. The biologist said that food is plentiful in the area's waterways, which is part of the reason why this fish and others have become unusually large. It's a problem, and even small ponds have many big fish in them nowadays, according to the news station.

"There's a lot of food resources here, so you've got tadpoles, you've got plants, soft-body plants which they'll feed on, you've got ample amount of space," Herath said. ﻿