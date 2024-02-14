Pro-Palestinian protesters block traffic on Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco
A pro-Palestinian protest action was blocking all traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco Wednesday morning.
Northbound and southbound traffic on the bridge was at a standstill as of 8 a.m.
KCBS Radio reported the protest lasted for about 10 minutes before traffic began to move again in both directions, with significant delays.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
