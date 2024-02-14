PIX Now - Morning Edition 2/14/24 PIX Now - Morning Edition 2/14/24 10:29

A pro-Palestinian protest action was blocking all traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco Wednesday morning.

Northbound and southbound traffic on the bridge was at a standstill as of 8 a.m.

Pro-Palestinian protesters block traffic on Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Feb. 14, 2024. Brooke Anderson

KCBS Radio reported the protest lasted for about 10 minutes before traffic began to move again in both directions, with significant delays.

#GoldenGateBridge -- All lanes should be open on #Highway101 across the span after a number of protestors stretched banners across traffic lanes. Big delays continue in both directions, but traffic is moving again. (Photo: @CaltransD4) #KCBSTraffic. pic.twitter.com/nykgWmdocR — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) February 14, 2024

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.