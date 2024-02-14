Watch CBS News
Pro-Palestinian protesters block traffic on Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

A pro-Palestinian protest action was blocking all traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco Wednesday morning. 

Northbound and southbound traffic on the bridge was at a standstill as of 8 a.m.

Pro-Palestinian protesters block traffic on Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Feb. 14, 2024. Brooke Anderson

KCBS Radio reported the protest lasted for about 10 minutes before traffic began to move again in both directions, with significant delays.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

