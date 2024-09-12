Giants' Logan Webb admits he was hungover during his first MLB All-Star game appearance

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb said he was hungover during his outing at the 2024 MLB All-Star Game in Texas this summer.

In Jomboy Media's "The Chris Rose Rotation" podcast, Webb called the July 16 exhibition game "probably one of the more hungover days" he's been.

Webb said MLB had a party for the players and their families at the Dallas Cowboy's AT&T Stadium following the Home Run Derby. The party included Lil Jon as the DJ and free alcohol.

"I just enjoyed it," Webb said.

The all-star went on to describe the hot summer day, saying he almost threw up a few times – including on the red carpet and when he ran from the bullpen to the mound for his third-inning appearance.

With a 3-0 lead in the third inning, Webb came in and gave up a leadoff single followed by a walk. After a groundout, Juan Soto doubled off Webb scoring two. Two batters later, Webb gave up another single, which tied the game, before recording a strikeout to close out the inning.

"I got out of the game and I felt so bad. I was like 7 million people are watching. I said, 'This team is going to hate me,'" Webb recalled.

When the first-time all-star returned to the dugout, he apologized to his teammates, who responded by saying, "Who cares?"

So how did Webb get through the game so hungover?

He said Red Bulls and Tylenol helped a bit.

"I think I wasted all my good pitches in the bullpen," he said. "It was all I had."

He said he takes full responsibility but had a blast.

So for the next MLB All-Star game appearance, the Rocklin native says he will "just relax the night before. Enjoy it but don't enjoy it too much."

The American League went on to score two more runs in the fifth inning on a Jarren Duran home run, giving the AL a 5-3 win over the National League.

Webb has thrown 189 innings for far this season for the Giants. He is 12-9 with a 3.46 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 30 games.