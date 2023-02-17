Watch CBS News
Galt police officers respond to threats of violence at McCaffrey Middle School

GALT -  Police say a threat at McCaffrey Middle School in Galt Thursday was unfounded.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on February 16, 2023, officers from the Galt Police Department responded to a report of a student making threats of violence with a firearm at McCaffrey Middle School, say police.

After arriving on the scene, officers contacted the student, the student's parents, and school administrators. Following an investigation, the allegation of threats was determined to be unfounded. Additionally, no firearm was found in the student's possession or on campus. 

In a follow-up investigation, officers responded to an additional call related to the initial report of threats. This report was also determined to be unfounded.

Throughout the day, Galt police remained in contact with McCaffrey School Administration.

"Our top priority is continuing to ensure the safety of our students," the police department said.

First published on February 16, 2023 / 11:24 PM

