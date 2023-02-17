Police: Report of threats at McCaffrey Middle School in Galt unfounded At approximately 8:30 a.m. on February 16, 2023, officers from the GPD (Greenfield Police Department) responded to a report of a student making threats of violence with a firearm at McCaffrey Middle School. After arriving on the scene, officers contacted the student, the student’s parents, and school administrators. Following an investigation, the allegation of criminal threats was determined to be unfounded. Additionally, no firearm was found in the student’s possession or on campus.