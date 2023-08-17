Watch CBS News
Galt man killed in wrong-way crash in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - A driver is dead after a wrong-way crash in Sacramento County.

According to the CHP, a 53-year-old man from Galt was driving the wrong way on Twin Cities near Clay Station Road around 5:30 a.m. when he crashed head-on into a truck. He was killed on impact. The other driver was not badly hurt. 

The CHP says it does not appear that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The identity of the man who was killed has not been released.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 11:21 AM

