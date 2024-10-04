How to get free mammograms in Sacramento during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SACRAMENTO — Football may have just started, but for Dr. Shadi Shakeri, it's already the Super Bowl.

She's the division chief of breast radiology at UC Davis Health, which offers free mammograms during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to UC Davis Health, in Sacramento County, only 68% of eligible women are up to date on screenings. Many factors can come into play, such as where you live or how much money you have.

It's why every year, these free mammograms are very popular.

"We have people coming from as far as Modesto who look forward to having their exam, and honestly, it warms my heart to be able to provide such services for women," Dr. Shakeri said.

One in eight women will get breast cancer. The first step in the fight is knowing you have it.

"Doing your annual screening mammogram can save your life," Dr. Shakeri said.

Free appointments will be available on October 19, 20, and 26 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. They'll all be done at the UC Davis Health Lawrence Ellison Ambulatory Care Center that's at 4860 Y Street in Sacramento.