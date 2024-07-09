Free breakfast and lunch meals will be available to all students at most Rocklin schools

ROCKLIN – Free breakfast and lunch will be offered to all students at most Rocklin Unified School District campuses each school day during the upcoming 2024-2025 school year.

The district announced the policy change on Tuesday, citing the National School Lunch/School Breakfast Programs.

The federally assisted meal program requires that low or no-cost meals be provided to students each school day.

Which Rocklin schools will be offering free breakfast and lunch?

All students at the following schools will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge:

Antelope Creek Elementary

Breen Elementary

Cobblestone Elementary

Granite Oaks Middle School

Parker Whitney Elementary

Placer County Office of Education (PCOE) Pathways iCare-Charter

Quarry Trail Elementary

Rock Creek Elementary

Rocklin Elementary

Rocklin High School

Ruhkala Elementary

Sierra Elementary

Spring View Middle School

Sunset Ranch Elementary

Twin Oaks Elementary

Valley View Elementary

Victory High School

Whitney High School