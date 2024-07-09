Free breakfast and lunch meals will be available to all students at most Rocklin schools
ROCKLIN – Free breakfast and lunch will be offered to all students at most Rocklin Unified School District campuses each school day during the upcoming 2024-2025 school year.
The district announced the policy change on Tuesday, citing the National School Lunch/School Breakfast Programs.
The federally assisted meal program requires that low or no-cost meals be provided to students each school day.
Which Rocklin schools will be offering free breakfast and lunch?
All students at the following schools will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge:
Antelope Creek Elementary
Breen Elementary
Cobblestone Elementary
Granite Oaks Middle School
Parker Whitney Elementary
Placer County Office of Education (PCOE) Pathways iCare-Charter
Quarry Trail Elementary
Rock Creek Elementary
Rocklin Elementary
Rocklin High School
Ruhkala Elementary
Sierra Elementary
Spring View Middle School
Sunset Ranch Elementary
Twin Oaks Elementary
Valley View Elementary
Victory High School
Whitney High School