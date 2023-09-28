Franklin High student killed in Stockton double shooting identified by medical examiner

STOCKTON — A San Joaquin County medical examiner has officially identified the Franklin High School student who was shot dead near the Stockton Waterfront on Monday.

The victim was 15-year-old Angelo Rivas, Jr.

Rivas was killed in a shooting late Monday afternoon which also left a 16-year-old victim injured. The 16-year-old was stable in the hospital at last check. It happened on Channel Street near McLeod Lake and Stockton Arena.

The Stockton Police Department said Tuesday morning the suspects in the shooting were three Hispanic boys. No arrests have been made.

