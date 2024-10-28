Fox surpasses 10,000 career points as Kings beat Blazers 111-98

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings got their first win of the season by beating the visiting Portland Trail Blazers 111-98 at the Golden 1 Center on Monday night.

Fox had a game-high 24 points while adding six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Fox became the fifth player in franchise history to score 10,000 career points, the team announced.

Fox (10,007 career points) is second on the all-time scorers list in the Sacramento era, only behind Mitch Richmond (12,070).

In Monday's game, Domantas Sabonas recorded Sacramento's only double-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. DeMar DeRozan continued his impressive start with the Kings by adding 23 of his own points in addition to four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Keegan Murray was the only Kings starter to not score in double digits. He had six points but added eight rebounds, assists and two steals. Kevin Huerter added 18 points.

For the Blazers, Deandre Ayton led the way with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Portland's second-leading score came off the bench with Scoot Henderson scoring 18.

The Kings (1-2) start a four-game road trip against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.