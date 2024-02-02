Fox, Sabonis lead Kings over Pacers 133-122 after All-Star snubs

SACRAMENTO — A day after being snubbed from the NBA's 2024 All-Star rosters, De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis both had big games in the Sacramento Kings' 133-122 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Sabonis kept his double-double streak alive for what is now the 30th straight game – one shy of tying Oscar Robertson's 1961 record for the most in franchise history. Sabonis scored 26 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had 7 assists.

Fox scored 23 points, had 6 steals, 3 assists and 3 rebounds.

