Kings' Fox, Sabonis snubbed? NBA releases full 2024 All-Star rosters

SACRAMENTO — The full 2024 NBA All-Star rosters were announced late Thursday afternoon, and Sacramento Kings players De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis were nowhere to be found.

Fox and Sabonis were both all-stars last season and have been playing at a high level again in the current season. In Wednesday's loss to the Miami Heat, Sabonis posted his 45th career triple-double. It was also his 29th-straight game with at least a double-double, putting him two shy of Oscar Robertson's franchise record set in 1961.

Sabonis is averaging 19.9 points (61.6% shooting), 13 assists and 8 rebounds on the season. Fox is averaging 27.2 points (46.7% shooting), 4.1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Sacramento sits at 27-19, which places them fifth in the Western Conference and second in the Pacific Division.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers were chosen as All-Star reserves Thursday, while the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks also had two players selected.

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Western Conference-leading Timberwolves will be going to the Feb. 18 game in Indianapolis. Stephen Curry is an All-Star for the 10th time, while the Lakers' Anthony Davis and Devin Booker of Phoenix rounded out the West reserves.

Jalen Brunson was selected for the first time and was joined by teammate Julius Randle from the Knicks, who went 14-2 in January. The East had two other first-time selections in Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey and Orlando's Paolo Banchero, with Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell and Boston's Jaylen Brown joining them.

The starters were announced last week. Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will be joined in the East by Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, Boston's Jayson Tatum and Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton.

The West starters are the Lakers' LeBron James, Denver's Nikola Jokic and Kevin Durant of Phoenix in the frontcourt, along with guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City and Luka Doncic of Dallas.

The reserves were selected through voting by head coaches in each conference. They had to choose three frontcourt players, two guards and two other players, regardless of position.

If any players are injured and can't play, their replacement is chosen by Commissioner Adam Silver. Randle is likely out because of a dislocated right shoulder that is expected to sideline him through the All-Star break.