Former Sacramento police officer convicted of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter

SACRAMENTO - A former Sacramento police officer was convicted of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence in a 2022 crash that killed a motorcyclist, the Sacramento County District Attorney announced on Thursday.

The district attorney's office said former officer Benjamin Jillson peld to an offer made by the court for 90 days in county jail, but the 90 days is suspended pending the successful completion of 100 hours of community service involving the veterans' services.

The family of 61-year-old Denzil Oilen Broadhurst, the man who died in the crash, requested the community service involve the veterans' service in honor of Broadhurst.

The crash happened nearly one year ago, on Halloween night 2022. The district attorney's office said Jillison, driving his patrol vehicle near May and Bell streets, turned around onto westbound Bell Road in Rio Lindo.

Broadhurst was riding his motorcycle west on Bell Road and tried to brake when Jillson's patrol vehicle drove in front of him, according to prosecutors.

The two vehicles crashed and Broadhurst was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

After detectives said they found facts to support the vehicular manslaughter against Jillsom, they issued a warrant and Jillson turned himself in to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office.