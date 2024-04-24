Former Northern California teacher pleas to having sex with teenage student

BUTTE COUNTY - A former Gridley teacher pled no contest to having sex with an 8th-grade student on the day of his graduation in 2021, according to the Butte County District Attorney's Office.

Michelle Solis, 46, changed her plea and admitted guilt ahead of her scheduled preliminary hearing on the sex charge this week, prosecutors said.

The charge came for an incident in which prosecutors said she added the 14-year-old boy on Instagram and began messaging him weeks leading up to graduation.

Solis then sent the boy four explicit photos of herself before the two had sex in a locked classroom on the day of the boy's 8th-grade graduation.

Prosecutors said copies of the photos began to circulate around the Gridley community in October 2023.

After an investigation, investigators found two explicit pictures of Solis in communications between her and the boy.

She was then arrested on Nov. 13, 2023.

Solis stipulated that she would be registered as a sex offender in a part of her plea and could face up to four years in prison.

Gridley, located in southern Butte County, is just under 60 miles north of Sacramento.